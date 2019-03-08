Search

Fresh plans to revamp derelict quay site poised to get the go ahead

PUBLISHED: 15:02 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 18 July 2019

Marina Quays in Great Yarmouth, which is set to be redeveloped Picture: Liz Coates

Marina Quays in Great Yarmouth, which is set to be redeveloped Picture: Liz Coates

Revised plans to revamp a derelict Broads marina site with new homes and houseboats are poised to be given the go ahead.

Mike Sedgwick and developer Ian Newman have reached broad agreement over a homes and houseboat plan on the River Bure. A local campaign has protected a riverside walk Picture: Liz CoatesMike Sedgwick and developer Ian Newman have reached broad agreement over a homes and houseboat plan on the River Bure. A local campaign has protected a riverside walk Picture: Liz Coates

Plans to regenerate Marina Quays in Great Yarmouth from Essex-based East Anglian Group were scrapped in November, after the scheme faced fierce opposition from campaigners.

However, the proposal was revised and re-submitted in April of this year, with the developer admitting its previous plan was "poor".

The replacement scheme consists of seven homes, 12 houseboats, and 20 moorings - nine residential, 10 visitor and one specifically for the Broads Authority's use.

Tomorrow, the plans will go before the Broads Authority's planning committee, with officers recommending members give the green light to the scheme.

The former Hoseasons offices which will be remodelled as a marina office and storage area under plans for 12 houseboats and four riverside homes Picture: Liz CoatesThe former Hoseasons offices which will be remodelled as a marina office and storage area under plans for 12 houseboats and four riverside homes Picture: Liz Coates

Mike Sedgwick, of River Walk, one of the lead campaigners against the initial proposal, has since praised the revised plans, which he said demonstrated developer Ian Newman had listened to concerns.

He said: "The majority of our concerns were around a footpath which had been used for a number years as a gateway to the Broads, which was not recognised in the original scheme.

"However, the developer has found a way to work around this and retain it, which is welcome.

"I think to Ian's credit, he was put through the wringer a bit at a public meeting and admitted he perhaps hadn't engaged enough with the community to begin with - but with the revised scheme he has listened. It is a good advert for public consultation."

Mr Sedgwick said while some concern remained over the impact houseboats could have on the area, he was widely in support of the scheme as a whole.

The revision, did, however, receive 14 objections from other neighbours to the site, with concern over the impact on wildlife in the nearby Bure Park.

In recommending the scheme for approval, though, BA head of planning Cally Smith said: "The details of the revised proposal are considered to be a significant improvement on the original scheme and takes account of all the concerns raised previously."

She added that should the scheme get approval, measures would need to be taken to limit the impact on newts, reptiles and water voles.

