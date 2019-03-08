Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man taken to hospital following fight at pub

PUBLISHED: 16:07 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 13 August 2019

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following a fight at the Mariners Compass pub in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following a fight at the Mariners Compass pub in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2013

A man was taken to hospital following a fight at a pub.

Police were called to the Mariners Compass, in Gorleston, following an altercation at around 12.10am on Saturday, August 10.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said a man in his 20s sustained facial injuries and was taken to James Paget University Hospital for treatment.

A second man, also in his 20s, suffered minor injuries.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing.

Most Read

Headteacher of top-rated specialist school banned from driving

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Pub manager banned from driving after speeding twice in Range Rover Sport

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another fire breaks out at former Pontins site

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Man arrested after van crashes into three parked cars

Police arrested a man after a crash in Ormesy on August 10. Photo: PA Wire

Most Read

Headteacher of top-rated specialist school banned from driving

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Pub manager banned from driving after speeding twice in Range Rover Sport

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another fire breaks out at former Pontins site

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Man arrested after van crashes into three parked cars

Police arrested a man after a crash in Ormesy on August 10. Photo: PA Wire

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Police stop BMW and find man with ‘drugs inside his body’

Operation Moonshot is targeting people dealing drugs in Great Yarmouth and has made two stops on Acle New Road Photo: James Bass

Man had dentures stuck in throat for eight days after routine surgery

A 72-year-old man's dentures were stuck in his throat after an operation and not found for eight days. Pictured, an X-ray of the man's neck. Photo: BMJ Case Reports 2019

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

Got a garage load of old paint? Well, here’s how you can get rid of it

You can get rid of any uwanted paint at the recycling centre at Hempton and six others across the county. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists