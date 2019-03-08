Man taken to hospital following fight at pub
PUBLISHED: 16:07 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 13 August 2019
A man was taken to hospital following a fight at a pub.
Police were called to the Mariners Compass, in Gorleston, following an altercation at around 12.10am on Saturday, August 10.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said a man in his 20s sustained facial injuries and was taken to James Paget University Hospital for treatment.
A second man, also in his 20s, suffered minor injuries.
No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing.