Man taken to hospital following fight at pub

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following a fight at the Mariners Compass pub in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2013

A man was taken to hospital following a fight at a pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the Mariners Compass, in Gorleston, following an altercation at around 12.10am on Saturday, August 10.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said a man in his 20s sustained facial injuries and was taken to James Paget University Hospital for treatment.

A second man, also in his 20s, suffered minor injuries.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing.