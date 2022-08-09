News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Search for relatives of Great Yarmouth man who died aged 61

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:01 PM August 9, 2022
Norfolks coroners office in Norwich.

Norwich Coroner's Office - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

Relatives of a 61-year-old Great Yarmouth man are being sought after he died without a known next-of-kin.

Mark Andrew Damon recently died in Great Yarmouth, where he had been living, however coroners have so far been unable to trace his relatives.

It is believed he had a brother, who also lived in the Great Yarmouth area at some point.

Despite carrying out enquiries, he or other relatives have not been identified by Norfolk Coroner's Service.

Anyone with information about Mr Damon’s relatives should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

The Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk, is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series Chemistry of Death.

Updated

Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A police officer on an anti-social behaviour area patrol meets comedian Jim Davidson

Police patrolling nuisance areas bump into 'local celeb' Jim Davidson

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Argos Great Yarmouth

New tenant bid for former Argos store on retail park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The new Marine Centre in Great Yarmouth. Active communities manager Jay Stephen and Area manager Ma

£26m seafront leisure centre opens doors for first time today

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon