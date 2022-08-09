Search for relatives of Great Yarmouth man who died aged 61

Relatives of a 61-year-old Great Yarmouth man are being sought after he died without a known next-of-kin.

Mark Andrew Damon recently died in Great Yarmouth, where he had been living, however coroners have so far been unable to trace his relatives.

It is believed he had a brother, who also lived in the Great Yarmouth area at some point.

Despite carrying out enquiries, he or other relatives have not been identified by Norfolk Coroner's Service.

Anyone with information about Mr Damon’s relatives should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.