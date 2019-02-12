Shopping centre glass door smashed following fight

The glass door at the entrance of Market Gates in Great Yarmouth was smashed following a fight on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A glass door at the entrance of a shopping centre has been smashed following a fight.

The door has been sealed off with cardboard and the entrance can be used as normal, Picture: Joseph Norton The door has been sealed off with cardboard and the entrance can be used as normal, Picture: Joseph Norton

The door at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth has since been covered in cardboard.

A spokesman for the shopping centre said the altercation took place at 2.30pm on Thursday.

The spokesman said the extent of the damage will be assessed but customers can use the entrance as normal.