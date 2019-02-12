Great Yarmouth Market Gates evacuated after alarm sounds
PUBLISHED: 12:24 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 21 February 2019
Archant
A shopping centre has been evacuated after a reported fire drill.
The Market Gates shopping centre after being evacuated in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (February 21).
Shoppers and staff at Great Yarmouth’s Market Gates were forced to leave the complex after an alarm started to sound at around midday.
Members of the public were left in the dark as to the reasons for the alarm, although some believed it was a fire drill.
A security guard refused to comment.
More to follow.
