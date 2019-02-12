Search

Great Yarmouth Market Gates evacuated after alarm sounds

PUBLISHED: 12:24 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 21 February 2019

The Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth after being evacuated on Thursday (February 21).

Archant

A shopping centre has been evacuated after a reported fire drill.

Shoppers and staff at Great Yarmouth’s Market Gates were forced to leave the complex after an alarm started to sound at around midday.

Members of the public were left in the dark as to the reasons for the alarm, although some believed it was a fire drill.

A security guard refused to comment.

More to follow.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Great Yarmouth Market Gates evacuated after alarm sounds

