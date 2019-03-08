‘I loved every minute of it’ - Busy mum treated to pamper day at Great Yarmouth shopping centre

A competition winner got a mother’s day treat to remember after being treated to a pamper day at a Great Yarmouth shopping centre.

Busy mum and grandmother Jane King was nominated by her daughter, Kelly, to be given some very special ‘me-time’ at Market Gates Shopping Centre after a Facebook competition.

Kelly, 29, described her mum as an ‘amazing mum and nanny to my three boys’ who always goes the extra mile.

She said: “I don’t see my mum very often as she works between 45/80 hours a week, 7 days a week supporting adults with learning difficulties.

“Mum never gets time to do her own thing as she is always busy. If she wins, this will mean she can finally have a day off and spoil herself.”

Jane and Kelly were welcomed on Friday, March 29, by Liddy Goodrun, Lifestyle and Fashion Blogger who treated them to coffee and cake at Starbucks at the start of the pamper day.

Jane was then taken to Debenhams and invited to pick out anything which caught her eye.

A lover of bright colours, Jane came away with a pair of Maine jeans, two Maine jersey tops, a Principles shirt and leggings by Julian Macdonald.

At Bon Marche, Jane was presented with a voucher and chose two suede style biker jackets, one in orange, one in purple, a palm print hanky dress, some tregging trousers and a colourful star print shirt.

What particularly came out from Jane’s day is how she now feels.

“Before, I felt limited because of my size but the pamper day made me realise that I can shop for fashionable clothes in my size and this has given me a new confidence,” she said.

“I loved every minute of it. I am just so thankful for what everyone did for me... everyone was amazing and so kind.”

Dee Greenwood, deputy centre manager at Market Gates, said: “It always gives me much pleasure to see such a lovely person as Jane winning one of our competitions.”

Jane has been married 25 years next month to Peter. They have two children (Kelly who is 29 and Gary who is 35).

Jane is a grandmother to Kegan, 13, Kingsley, two, and Luca, one. Jane, who will be 50 in July, was born in Great Yarmouth and lives in Gorleston.