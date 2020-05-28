Firefighters tackling blaze in Great Yarmouth town centre

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze on Market Row in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Charlie Killick-Catchpole. Archant

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a building in Great Yarmouth’s town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze on Market Row in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Charlie Killick-Catchpole. Firefighters are dealing with a blaze on Market Row in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Charlie Killick-Catchpole.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 1.32pm today (May 28) to the fire at a building, believed to be domestic, on Market Row.

Four appliances, as well as an aerial ladder platform, are currently at the scene.

East of England Ambulance Service, which sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle, said their attendance was precautionary and there were no casualties.

A Norfolk Police Spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Market Row, Great Yarmouth at approximately 1.50pm following reports of a building on fire.

We are currently dealing with an incident on Market Row, Great Yarmouth. Please close all doors and windows in the surrounding area and stay indoors. pic.twitter.com/szmalj9y3j — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) May 28, 2020

“Police were assisting the fire service ensuring that the public were safe, as well as helping with traffic control and cordons.”

Officers closed Hall Quay Junction with Stonecutters Way and Howard Street South.

Roads were reopened just after 2.30pm and traffic access allowed.

You may also want to watch:

A witness said the fire was in a flat and that everybody was “out and safe”.