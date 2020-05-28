Firefighters tackling blaze in Great Yarmouth town centre
PUBLISHED: 14:39 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 28 May 2020
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a building in Great Yarmouth’s town centre.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 1.32pm today (May 28) to the fire at a building, believed to be domestic, on Market Row.
Four appliances, as well as an aerial ladder platform, are currently at the scene.
East of England Ambulance Service, which sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle, said their attendance was precautionary and there were no casualties.
A Norfolk Police Spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Market Row, Great Yarmouth at approximately 1.50pm following reports of a building on fire.
“Police were assisting the fire service ensuring that the public were safe, as well as helping with traffic control and cordons.”
Officers closed Hall Quay Junction with Stonecutters Way and Howard Street South.
Roads were reopened just after 2.30pm and traffic access allowed.
A witness said the fire was in a flat and that everybody was “out and safe”.
