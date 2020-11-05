Search

Town’s essential market stalls to remain open - but no lingering

PUBLISHED: 11:38 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 05 November 2020

Great Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Great Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Essential’ market stalls will continue to serve a seaside town right the way through the second lockdown - but shoppers will be discouraged from lingering after their purchase.

Great Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “As per government guidance, there are several essential market stalls that can remain open throughout lockdown as they offer food, groceries, hardware supplies or flowers and plants.

“Businesses can operate between 5am and 10pm offering a food takeaway service, allowing customers to queue to place orders.

“They will, however, be encouraged to take food away rather than use the benches in the immediate area.”

The news comes as the country moves into a month-long period of tight restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson has stressed that the measures will be eased on December 2 as planned, and should enable shops and businesses to reopen in time for the run-up to Christmas.

But he acknowledged that it would depend on getting the R number - the reproduction rate of the virus - back down below 1.

