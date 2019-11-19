Mobile home park planning expansion of site

A rough map of the land where Marsh Farm Mobile Home Park wants to expand by 12 caravans. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A mobile home park could expand by more than ten caravans if planners give the thumbs up.

The owners of Marsh Farm Mobile Home Park, on Mill Road in Southtown, have applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to change the use of land for 12 static caravans.

The land, approximately half an acre to the southwest of Cobholm Primary School, is currently vacant and has historically been used in connection with the park as a general storage and parking area.

Some 45 residential park home caravans currently sit on the site.

The new units would be located in the northwestern corner of the existing park.

A document supporting the application states the proposal seeks to enhance the quality of the area

"The proposed holiday lodges will bring holidaymakers to the area who will contribute to the local economy," it says.

