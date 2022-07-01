18-year-old going to Botswana in aid of diabetes

Eleven young people from the region, including an 18-year-old girl from Martham, will be going to Botswana to help educate other young people living with the disease. - Credit: Supplied

When 18-year-old Ellie Johnson contracted type 1 diabetes three years ago, she said it was "a really big change" in her life.

Now, with 10 other young people in the region living with the condition, Miss Johnson, from Martham, near Great Yarmouth, will be embarking on a trip to Botswana to help educate, care and support other young diabetics in the African country.

Ellie Johnson (centre) will be heading to Botswana with 10 other young type 1 diabetics in Easter 2023. - Credit: Supplied

The two-week trip, which is scheduled for Easter 2023 and is being organised by the East of England Botswana Diabetes Partnership Project, will see Miss Johnson based at an education camp, where she and other volunteers will take part in community projects.

Miss Johnson will be making a presentation to over 100 people about how the disease has impacted her life.

Miss Johnson said: "This trip means a lot to me as it allows me to meet other young people with my condition.

"It's an opportunity for me and other people to know that it's normal to live with type 1."

So far, Miss Johnson has managed to raise over £2,000 of her £3,000 goal for the project.

For more information or to make a donation, visit Ellie's JustGiving page.