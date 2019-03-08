Search

Advanced search

Teens have more than £1,000 worth of equipment stolen from angling club

PUBLISHED: 14:39 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 09 September 2019

Martham & District Angling Club where thieves stole more than £1,000 worth of fishing equipment. Picture: Martham & District Angling Club

Martham & District Angling Club where thieves stole more than £1,000 worth of fishing equipment. Picture: Martham & District Angling Club

Archant

A group of four teenagers have had more than £1,000 worth of fishing equipment stolen from their angling club.

Chairman of the club Peter Harwood. Picture: Martham & District Angling ClubChairman of the club Peter Harwood. Picture: Martham & District Angling Club

The boys left their six fishing rods and five reels in a tent by the water at Martham & District Angling Club on Saturday night after their late evening fishing session was interrupted by bad weather.

The teens, aged between 15 and 17, returned to the club on Sunday morning to find their equipment had been stolen despite it being common to leave tackle out overnight.

A section of the mesh fencing which surrounds the site near to Ferrygate Lane had been badly damaged as well.

Chairman of Martham & District Angling Club, Peter Harwood, said he was "devastated" for the teenagers.

He said: "Equipment really isn't cheap especially for lads who are still at college or just started work.

"They had about £1,700 worth of equipment stolen.

You may also want to watch:

"I think it was a random attack but it's just not on.

"An angling club is the last place you expect anything like this to happen."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Most Read

Gorleston pub to reopen under new management

The Tramways pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Man jailed for attempted rape of homeless woman in shop doorway

Ernest Roylance. Picture: Norfolk Police

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Could this innovative idea finally be the solution to the ‘hellish’ seagull problem?

Great Yarmouth Borough Councillor Malcolm Bird believes a drone could be the way to tackle the seagull problem in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Love Island star reschedules appearance at nightclub

Molly-Mae has cancelled her scheduled appearance at Ocean Room in Gorleston. Credit: ITV Plc

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Gorleston pub to reopen under new management

The Tramways pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Man jailed for attempted rape of homeless woman in shop doorway

Ernest Roylance. Picture: Norfolk Police

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Could this innovative idea finally be the solution to the ‘hellish’ seagull problem?

Great Yarmouth Borough Councillor Malcolm Bird believes a drone could be the way to tackle the seagull problem in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Love Island star reschedules appearance at nightclub

Molly-Mae has cancelled her scheduled appearance at Ocean Room in Gorleston. Credit: ITV Plc

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man jailed for attempted rape of homeless woman in shop doorway

Ernest Roylance. Picture: Norfolk Police

International Bloaters were key players

The handshake before the kick-off of a 1955 Yarmouth Town home fixture. Picture: Mercury Library

Teens have more than £1,000 worth of equipment stolen from angling club

Martham & District Angling Club where thieves stole more than £1,000 worth of fishing equipment. Picture: Martham & District Angling Club

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Fancy a night in a police station?

Norfolk Constabulary wants to turn one its axed police stations into homes Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists