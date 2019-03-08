Teens have more than £1,000 worth of equipment stolen from angling club

Martham & District Angling Club where thieves stole more than £1,000 worth of fishing equipment.

A group of four teenagers have had more than £1,000 worth of fishing equipment stolen from their angling club.

Chairman of the club Peter Harwood.

The boys left their six fishing rods and five reels in a tent by the water at Martham & District Angling Club on Saturday night after their late evening fishing session was interrupted by bad weather.

The teens, aged between 15 and 17, returned to the club on Sunday morning to find their equipment had been stolen despite it being common to leave tackle out overnight.

A section of the mesh fencing which surrounds the site near to Ferrygate Lane had been badly damaged as well.

Chairman of Martham & District Angling Club, Peter Harwood, said he was "devastated" for the teenagers.

He said: "Equipment really isn't cheap especially for lads who are still at college or just started work.

"They had about £1,700 worth of equipment stolen.

"I think it was a random attack but it's just not on.

"An angling club is the last place you expect anything like this to happen."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.