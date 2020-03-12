Decision on Broads village housing bid deferred

Cambridge-based developers Energy Performance Construction (EPC) Buildings are proposing a sustainable development of 47 homes at the site to the north of Staithe Road, Martham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A decision on a bid to build 47 houses in a village in the Broads has been deferred to allow councillors visit the site.

The plans for the development in Martham were discussed at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee on Wednesday (March 11).

The scheme for the proposed site, north of Staithe Road and surrounded on three sides by residential developments, would see a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom houses with 24pc allocated for affordable housing.

The developers, Cambridge-based Energy Performance Construction (EPC) Buildings, have said the buildings would be made from sustainable materials and have wildflower roofs.

A report to the committee said local residents have raised 'strong objections' to the principle of the development and the ability of the village to accommodate and absorb further dwellings, pointing to the fact that a considerable number of dwellings having already been granted planning permission in Martham.

Six bids in various stages of development are currently permitted in the village and should all the plans be completed it would see an increase of around 500 houses.

Martham parish council chairman Paul Hooper has previously said the plans would see the village's population of just over 3,500 grow by 30pc.

A total of 130 objections have been received by the borough council citing the impact on local facilities and infrastructure, as well as additional traffic.

The report said: 'Of particular concern is the means of access to the development along with concern on highway safety grounds and highlighting the fact that the site is in proximity to existing schools.'

One villager is quoted as saying: 'Martham will no longer be a village but a town'.

The parish council has also objected to the plan, stating there is 'little remaining housing need in the village' and highlighting concerns over the safety of school children walking to both the Primary and the High School via Staithe Road.

Objections from Highways resulted in a separate application for a new junction serving the development.

The committee has decided to visit the site before making a decision.