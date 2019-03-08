Decision on sustainable development of 47 homes edges closer

Cambridge-based developers Energy Performance Construction (EPC) Buildings are proposing a sustainable development of 47 homes at the site to the north of Staithe Road, Martham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A decision on proposals which would see 47 energy efficient homes and a children's play area built in a Norfolk village is set to be made next month.

Cambridge-based developers Energy Performance Construction (EPC) Buildings are behind the plans for the sustainable development in Martham.

The application for the site to the north of Staithe Road was sent to Great Yarmouth Borough Council at the start of February with a decision expected to be made in May this year.

However, a spokesman for EPC Buildings has confirmed a date of December 11 has now been set for a decision.

Its proposals for the development include a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom houses with 24pc allocated for affordable housing.

Homes will be fitted with south facing solar panels and a ground source pump system which will heat the properties through underfloor heating.

The building themselves will be made from sustainable materials and have wildflower roofs.

The site is surrounded by three sides of residential developments and some neighbours have previously raised concerns about the proposals which they believe are not "in keeping with the village".