'Do you need towing out?' - Woman's gratitude after men help her from flooded road

Karen Bevan, 56, from Hemsby, got stuck on a flooded and damaged road between the B1152 and the A1064, near Billockby, while driving from Martham towards Norwich on January 14. Picture: Karen Bevan. Archant

A woman whose car got stuck on a flooded and damaged road has expressed gratitude to the two men who came to her aid.

Karen Bevan, 56, was driving from Martham toward Norwich on Tuesday morning (January 14) and had turned onto the small unnamed road between the B1152 and A1064, near Billockby, when the drama began.

The Hemsby woman said many local motorists use the road because it leads to a safer exit onto the A47 outside Acle.

"I hadn't been there for a while and turned down the road," she said.

"But the road was flooded and half way through the water the road had collapsed a bit in the middle.

"I got stuck," Ms Bevan said.

She said she called the RAC but was told the service could not attend because it was not a mechanical fault.

"So there I sat, on my own," she said.

Ms Bevan posted a plea for help on Hemsby Local Chat, a community page on Facebook, and phoned her daughter who in turn phoned her father, Ms Bevan's ex-husband, who advised her to call the RAC.

After she hung up, a van passed by with two men inside.

"The driver looked and smiled and they came back asked, 'Do you need towing out?'," Ms Bevan said.

The men were from Styles Garden Works, a company based in Norwich, she said.

"They towed me out of the water. I felt really embarrassed.

"I only had £40 in cash, whatever I had I'd have given them because they were so kind, and I went to give them the money but they said they didn't do it for the money.

"They were overwhelmed I'd tried to give them the money."

Ms Bevan's ex-husband later arrived to jump-start the car but it has since been written off.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson, said: "This flooding issue was reported to us following the very heavy rain overnight on Tuesday.

"We have placed warning signs at either end of the road to warn drivers of the hazard and we will assess the issue once the flooding has subsided."