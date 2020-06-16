Search

Advanced search

Norfolk woman ‘honoured’ to capture shots of hummingbird-like moth

PUBLISHED: 12:05 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 16 June 2020

A rare sighting of a hummingbord hawk moth taken in Martham. Picture: Maria Geary.

A rare sighting of a hummingbord hawk moth taken in Martham. Picture: Maria Geary.

Archant

A Norfolk woman captured a shot of mother nature’s beauty when a hummingbird-like moth buzzed into her garden.

A rare sighting of a hummingbord hawk moth taken in Martham. Picture: Maria Geary.A rare sighting of a hummingbord hawk moth taken in Martham. Picture: Maria Geary.

Maria Geary, 22, who lives in Martham and took the pictures on Monday morning (June 15), said: “It feels an honour to have one come into my yard.”

The hummingbird hawk moth migrates to the UK from southern Europe each year and can be spotted hovering over various flowers.

Its wings move so quickly that they hum a lot like the hummingbird.

Ms Geary said: “Lockdown is tough for everyone but I honestly feel it has been good for nature right now with less pollution, clear water, less waste and damage around them.

A rare sighting of a hummingbord hawk moth taken in Martham. Picture: Maria Geary.A rare sighting of a hummingbord hawk moth taken in Martham. Picture: Maria Geary.

“I’ve even had birds coming up to me in the yard, it’s amazing how calm they feel around us when they see we mean no harm.”

Hummingbird hawk moths are considered a good omen - a swarm was seen flying over the English Channel on D-Day in 1944.

A rare sighting of a hummingbord hawk moth taken in Martham. Picture: Maria Geary.A rare sighting of a hummingbord hawk moth taken in Martham. Picture: Maria Geary.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

What’s it like at Gapton Hall and Yarmouth town centre as shops reopen?

Hundreds of people waiting in line for entry into Sports Direct on June 15. The chain was offering 50pc off to NHS workers for one day only Picture: Liz Coates

‘It was all slimy’ - Man says KFC delivered ‘raw chicken’ twice in one night

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Proposal lodged for McDonalds’ drive-thru at Asda

A drive-thru McDonalds could be coming to Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google maps

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Two injured in four-car crash on A47

The A47 is closed in both directions after a crash. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

What’s it like at Gapton Hall and Yarmouth town centre as shops reopen?

Hundreds of people waiting in line for entry into Sports Direct on June 15. The chain was offering 50pc off to NHS workers for one day only Picture: Liz Coates

‘It was all slimy’ - Man says KFC delivered ‘raw chicken’ twice in one night

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Proposal lodged for McDonalds’ drive-thru at Asda

A drive-thru McDonalds could be coming to Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google maps

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Two injured in four-car crash on A47

The A47 is closed in both directions after a crash. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

The girl was walking between Covent Garden Road and Diana Way when she was assaulted. Photo: Google

Delays on A47 as horse is rescued from ditch

One lane has been closed on the Acle Straight while fire crews rescue a horse stuck in a ditch. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

Holiday firms see surge in staycation bookings but confusion remains

California Cliffs, Yarmouth, Parkdean Resorts. Pic: Parkdean Resorts

‘It looks like a verruca’ - Man sets up petition for removal of sunken houseboat

Miles Weston, 49, has set up a petition urging the Broads Authority to remove a sunken houseboat from the banks of the River Ant. Picture: Courtesy of Miles Weston.
Drive 24