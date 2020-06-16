Norfolk woman ‘honoured’ to capture shots of hummingbird-like moth

A rare sighting of a hummingbord hawk moth taken in Martham. Picture: Maria Geary. Archant

A Norfolk woman captured a shot of mother nature’s beauty when a hummingbird-like moth buzzed into her garden.

Maria Geary, 22, who lives in Martham and took the pictures on Monday morning (June 15), said: “It feels an honour to have one come into my yard.”

The hummingbird hawk moth migrates to the UK from southern Europe each year and can be spotted hovering over various flowers.

Its wings move so quickly that they hum a lot like the hummingbird.

Ms Geary said: “Lockdown is tough for everyone but I honestly feel it has been good for nature right now with less pollution, clear water, less waste and damage around them.

“I’ve even had birds coming up to me in the yard, it’s amazing how calm they feel around us when they see we mean no harm.”

Hummingbird hawk moths are considered a good omen - a swarm was seen flying over the English Channel on D-Day in 1944.

