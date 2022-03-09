Plumber raising money for Ukraine through sunflower seed kits
- Credit: supplied by Stuart Jones
A plumber has sourced and assembled sunflower growing kits to help the people of Ukraine.
Stuart Jones, of Persimmon Gardens, Martham, said he was so affected by the unfolding crisis since the Russian invasion he had to do something.
With the association with sunflowers and Ukraine growing as a symbol of peace and solidarity the 30-year-old hit on the idea of selling kits so people could grow their own.
In just a few days he was able to source all the materials he needed at cost price or free so virtually all the money could be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee.
With 180 kits at £5 each flying off the shelves he has ordered 150 more and is looking for more outlets that are willing to take them, particularly in Great Yarmouth.
So far they are being sold at the Tacons farm shop in Rollesby, Colman's Farm in Ormesby, and at Filby Post Office, and can be posted to homes for a fee.
Mr Jones, a plumber with Filby-based DCS East Anglia, said he had never done anything like this before but had a strong desire to act, helped by his fiancee Aimee and his two children Ellie, aged six, and four-year-old Harry.
He thanked everyone who had helped him including gardeningforkids in Haverhill which had supplied the pots, Skippers print and design of Rollesby for the labels, and Bagman of Cantley for the bags.
To find out more search Flowers for Ukraine on Facebook or call Mr Jones on 07809629783.
The EDP has launched an appeal to show Norfolk cares about the war in Ukraine.
The DEC said £30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month, £50 could provide blankets for four families and £100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month.
To support the EDP's appeal simply donate by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine and raise awareness by sharing it on social media platforms.
You could also hold a sponsored event to help raise funds Ukraine crisis by holding a bake sale, coffee morning, garage sale, walking or by taking part in a sport challenge such as cycling or running a marathon.
For more ideas visit justgiving.com/fundraise