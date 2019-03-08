Villagers invited to housing development meeting

Villagers with concerns over a proposed housing development have been invited to a public meeting.

The scheme would see 144 houses built on farmland south of Repps Road in Martham.

The meeting, organised on behalf of developers Wellington and Flagship Homes, will display plans for 46 of the dwellings on the six-hectare site.

In February last year, outline planning permission was granted for the wider site.

The exhibition will provide residents with the opportunity to review the draft proposals and provide comments before the scheme is finalised and the planning application submitted.

Members of the project team will be available to answer any questions.

The meeting will take place at Martham Community Centre from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday (October 10).

The proposed development is the sixth major housing project put forward for Martham over the last five years.

