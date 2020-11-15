Search

Advanced search

Landlord ‘still angry’ two years after pub arson attack

PUBLISHED: 19:53 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:53 15 November 2020

The ex-landlord of a pub subjected to an arson attack says he is now

The ex-landlord of a pub subjected to an arson attack says he is now "much happier" elsewhere. Picture: Nick Butcher/Martin Bennington

Nick Butcher/Martin Bennington

The ex-landlord of a coastal pub attacked by an arsonist says he is “still angry” about what happened, as the woman behind it admitted the attack.

Mr Bennington has since taken over Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth, where he says he is much happier - even despite coronavirus uncertainty. Photo: Martin BenningtonMr Bennington has since taken over Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth, where he says he is much happier - even despite coronavirus uncertainty. Photo: Martin Bennington

Martin Bennington, 47, was landlord of The Tramway pub in Gorleston when Claire Boyle set fire to the ladies’ toilets on December 29, 2018.

She appeared in Norwich Crown Court on Thursday where she admitted the charge - having previously pleaded not guilty.

Mr Bennington said the fire “makes him angry to this day”, and that it sparked “the beginning of the end” of his brief tenureship at the pub.

He said: “The Tramway had a bad reputation when we took over in September 2018, and we pumped a lot of money into its refurbishment. But there was trouble from the start among those who weren’t happy with the changes.

Mr Bennington has since taken over Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth, where he says he is much happier - even despite coronavirus uncertainty. Photo: Martin BenningtonMr Bennington has since taken over Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth, where he says he is much happier - even despite coronavirus uncertainty. Photo: Martin Bennington

“That evening in December was pretty much the beginning of the end for us.

“She set fire to the pub on a Saurday night when there were about 30 people inside, and there was all this smoke billowing out from the toilets.

You may also want to watch:

“Despite this, we were getting comments from people saying they wished “the whole place had burned down”. Everything got really nasty.

Mr Bennington has since taken over Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth, where he says he is much happier - even despite coronavirus uncertainty. Photo: Martin BenningtonMr Bennington has since taken over Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth, where he says he is much happier - even despite coronavirus uncertainty. Photo: Martin Bennington

“We tried to stick it out for a few more months, but trade just never recovered and there was too much bad blood.”

Mr Bennington explained that “tens of thousands of pounds” had been lost because of this - and not just the £4000 damage to the toilets, as the court heard.

He said: “We had to shut for days in peak Christmas season, and during the refurbishment had to close again, without any compensation from the brewery. During that time, I still had to pay my staff and insurance costs.

“I left that pub in debt because of this.”

Mr Bennington also criticised Ms Boyle’s defence for “playing down” her actions.

After leaving the Tramway in July 2019, he began renovating the Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth - and plans to turn it into a guest house.

He said: “I’m glad I got out of it. I’m much happier here.

“The pub is a free house, so not tied to any brewery, and it has huge potential.”

Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned for reports and sentencing of Boyle will take place on January 12.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘It happened so quietly’ - Anger as post office closes without warning

The Post Office on St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, has now closed. Photo: Google

Broads sailors ‘get back on the water’ after change in lockdown rules

Dr Mark Collins, the Commodore of the Northern Rivers Sailing Club, is grateful to the Broads Authority for allowing sailors to get out on the water for their mental and physical health whilst abiding with the Government's restrictions. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Coronavirus outbreak forces Norfolk school to close

John Grant School in Caister-on-Sea. Photo: Archant

Problem bridge to close again for four nights next week

Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant

Landlord ‘still angry’ two years after pub arson attack

The ex-landlord of a pub subjected to an arson attack says he is now

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It happened so quietly’ - Anger as post office closes without warning

The Post Office on St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, has now closed. Photo: Google

Broads sailors ‘get back on the water’ after change in lockdown rules

Dr Mark Collins, the Commodore of the Northern Rivers Sailing Club, is grateful to the Broads Authority for allowing sailors to get out on the water for their mental and physical health whilst abiding with the Government's restrictions. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Coronavirus outbreak forces Norfolk school to close

John Grant School in Caister-on-Sea. Photo: Archant

Problem bridge to close again for four nights next week

Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant

Landlord ‘still angry’ two years after pub arson attack

The ex-landlord of a pub subjected to an arson attack says he is now

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Landlord ‘still angry’ two years after pub arson attack

The ex-landlord of a pub subjected to an arson attack says he is now

Broads sailors ‘get back on the water’ after change in lockdown rules

Dr Mark Collins, the Commodore of the Northern Rivers Sailing Club, is grateful to the Broads Authority for allowing sailors to get out on the water for their mental and physical health whilst abiding with the Government's restrictions. Picture: Neil Didsbury

How entertainer Des O’Connor was a Norfolk favourite

Des O'Connor played one-man shows at Norwich's Theatre Royal. Picture: Archant Library

Coronavirus outbreak forces Norfolk school to close

John Grant School in Caister-on-Sea. Photo: Archant

‘It happened so quietly’ - Anger as post office closes without warning

The Post Office on St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, has now closed. Photo: Google