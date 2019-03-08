Search

Marvel movie actor set for Great Yarmouth stage

PUBLISHED: 12:11 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 27 June 2019

Linda Duan, who played Tina Minoru in Marvel Blockbuster Doctor Strange, will appear in a modern retelling of Macbeth at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth on July 5. Picture: Packing Shed Theatre.

Archant

An actor best known for her role in a hit Marvel movie will appear on a Great Yarmouth stage.

Linda Duan played Tina Minoru in the blockbuster Doctor Strange, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch,

She will appear next month at St George's Theatre in a sideways look at Macbeth.

The play, All Hail Macbeth, tells the back stories of the three witches in Shakespeare's Scottish play.

Ms Duan said the highlight of her career to date has been her role in Doctor Strange.

"It was an incredible opportunity to be part of a Marvel blockbuster and I'm extremely grateful for it," she said.

She trained at the International School of Corporeal Mime for two years and at Ecole Phillippe Gaulier for one year.

The play will be staged at St George's Hall on July 5.

