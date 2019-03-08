Search

Just one more week of motoring misery for Great Yarmouth drivers

PUBLISHED: 16:39 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 07 November 2019

Archant

Relief is round the corner for motorists fed up with cones and congestion at a key junction in Great Yarmouth.

For weeks people moving around the town have faced delays as a raft of traffic management measures swung into action around the Matalan junction and Southtown Road.

Bus users have been among the worst affected with longer journey times, split routes, and some stops wiped away altogether.

But the end is in sight, and according to the published schedule there is just one more week to go.

By Friday November 15 workmen should be off the site and local roads returned to the town - in even better shape.

The scheme which started on September 23 is aimed at reducing queueing around the Southtown Road/Bridge Road area where drivers meet two sets of lights.

The area will also be made more pedestrian and cyclist friendly.

A relocated bus stop on Southtown Road will make it easier to re-join traffic lanes into town.

