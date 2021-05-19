'A night bringing people together' - Gorleston live entertainment returns
- Credit: Kelly Evans
Cabaret is returning to a popular Gorleston venue next week.
Ocean Room is hosting Wonder Cabaret on Friday, May 28 and tickets are on sale.
International magician Taylor Morgan will host the event and said: “I want a night that brings people together, it doesn’t matter whether you’re 8 or 80 there’s something special about live entertainment that mesmerises everyone."
Amongst the cast of singers, dancers, fire artists, escapologists and magicians, Wonder will feature a Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer winner.
Matt Edwards Is known for his act of live comedy and magic, which won over Ant and Dec so much, they automatically qualified him.
You may also want to watch:
Doors open at 7pm, when customers can order drinks and enjoy pre-ordered platters (available when booking tickets).
To book tickets, visit the Ocean Room website.
For more information, please call 01493 667890 or follow Ocean Room's Facebook and Instagram.
Most Read
- 1 See inside seafront cat cafe with a joyous vintage vibe
- 2 Riverside road closed after sinkhole opens up
- 3 Norfolk high school appoints new principal after 'difficult year'
- 4 Mercedes badge or shooting star? Confusion over town's new light display
- 5 Classic car festival cancelled - but will return "bigger and better"
- 6 50 years ago: A star-studded summer in Great Yarmouth
- 7 Vaccine clinic extended as extra jabs become available
- 8 People gather in the street for funeral of "local legend"
- 9 100-year-old swing bridges to be upgraded in £5.5m scheme
- 10 Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk