'A night bringing people together' - Gorleston live entertainment returns

Published: 11:44 AM May 19, 2021

Cabaret is returning to a popular Gorleston venue next week.

Ocean Room is hosting Wonder Cabaret on Friday, May 28 and tickets are on sale.

International magician Taylor Morgan will host the event and said: “I want a night that brings people together, it doesn’t matter whether you’re 8 or 80 there’s something special about live entertainment that mesmerises everyone."

Amongst the cast of singers, dancers, fire artists, escapologists and magicians, Wonder will feature a Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer winner.

Matt Edwards Is known for his act of live comedy and magic, which won over Ant and Dec so much, they automatically qualified him.

Doors open at 7pm, when customers can order drinks and enjoy pre-ordered platters (available when booking tickets).





To book tickets, visit the Ocean Room website.

For more information, please call 01493 667890 or follow Ocean Room's Facebook and Instagram.