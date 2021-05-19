News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
'A night bringing people together' - Gorleston live entertainment returns

James Weeds

Published: 11:44 AM May 19, 2021   
Wonder cabaret

On the 28th of May the Ocean Room is home to the eagerly anticipated Wonder Cabaret. - Credit: Kelly Evans

Cabaret is returning to a popular Gorleston venue next week.

The Ocean Room nightclub in Gorleston, now run in partnership between Kelly Evans and her cousin Ben

Ocean Room is back presenting live entertainment in Gorleston. - Credit: Archant

Ocean Room is hosting Wonder Cabaret on Friday, May 28 and tickets are on sale.

International magician Taylor Morgan will host the event and said: “I want a night that brings people together, it doesn’t matter whether you’re 8 or 80 there’s something special about live entertainment that mesmerises everyone."

Becky, a cabaret dancer

Event organiser, Taylor Morgan said it will be "a night that brings people together, it doesn't matter whether you're 8 or 80 there's something special about live entertainment that mesmerises everyone".

Amongst the cast of singers, dancers, fire artists, escapologists and magicians, Wonder will feature a Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer winner.

Matt Edwards Is known for his act of live comedy and magic, which won over Ant and Dec so much, they automatically qualified him.

Doors open at 7pm, when customers can order drinks and enjoy pre-ordered platters (available when booking tickets).


Matt Edwards performing his salt trick.

Matt Edwards received the golden buzzer after winning over Ant and Dec. - Credit: Kelly Evans

To book tickets, visit the Ocean Room website.

For more information, please call 01493 667890 or follow Ocean Room's Facebook and Instagram.

