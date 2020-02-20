Search

Holiday home conversion bid for village tearoom

PUBLISHED: 14:06 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 20 February 2020

A former tearoom and bakery on Mautby Lane, in Mautby, could be converted into a one-bedroom holiday let. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A former village tearoom and bakery could be converted into a holiday let.

The planning application, to be considered by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, would see a house in Mautby refurbished as a self-contained one-bedroom holiday let.

The house, at Buttonwick House on Mautby Lane, would have a 'garden kitchen' offering cooking classes as well as light lunches to walking and community groups, the application states.

A blueprint sees the tearoom cleared to make way for a bedroom while the bakery is replaced by the 'garden kitchen'.

The council has received a number of consultation responses.

Environmental services, noting the proposed kitchen has shared use for the garden kitchen and the holiday let, advises ensuring separate cooking areas for the commercial premises and the self-contained flat to prevent the risk of cross-contamination.

Mautby Parish Council has not objected to the plans.

There are parking spaces for eight cars and ten bicycles.

