Are you eligible for a veterans badge?

PUBLISHED: 11:33 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 31 March 2019

Armed Forces Veterans Badge.

Armed Forces Veterans Badge. Photo: Angela Sharpe Copy: Adam Gretton For: EDP/DM Archant pics © 2009

A retired lieutenant colonel is encouraging former servicemen to collect a veterans badge.

Terry Byrne MBE has arranged a presentation of the badges at this year’s Armed Forces Day on June 29 in Great Yarmouth.

The mayor of the borough, Councillor Mary Coleman, will award the badges to any veterans who do not already have one.

Mr Byrne said: “If you have served at any time, in any of the armed services, you are entitled to a veterans badge.

“Many have been awarded over the years to entitled personnel from records held by the Ministry of Defence.

“Many personnel, however, who are entitled to the badge, have missed out through change of address or other reasons for not being in the records,” he said.

If you qualify or you know a family member or friend who has served, the award of the badge can be arranged.

Contact Terry Byrne on 01493 93843 or email tceab@aol.com

