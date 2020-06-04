Police called to monitor tailbacks as McDonald’s reopens in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 14:10 04 June 2020
Archant
Police were called to monitor a busy junction after the McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant reopened in Great Yarmouth.
A long queue of cars built up soon after 11am at Gapton Hall, stretching back to the roundabout and causing delays.
At the junction to the retail park staff wearing masks were seen controlling traffic and Norse security was managing the queue on the fast food chain’s own property.
To prevent long tailbacks managers were periodically restricting access to the drive-thru, directing burger fans to another lane leading into the main car park.
Shift manager Kevin Peet said they were prepared for the rush, with police called to other outlets across the country to ensure the first reopenings since lockdown went smoothly.
Mr Peet said they were seeing some 150 cars an hour and that a spending cap of £25 was in place to ease pressure on staff preparing orders inside.
Two police patrol cars were called to the scene amid concerns about traffic build up on the main A47 and at the roundabout.
Mr Peet added that inside some 20 staff were operating calmly and safely.
The restaurant is open until 10pm.
