Police called to monitor tailbacks as McDonald’s reopens in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 14:10 04 June 2020

McDonald's shift manager Kevin Peet said the drive-thru restaurant was prepared after burger fans flocked to Gapton Hall on Thursday (June 4) Picture: Liz Coates

McDonald's shift manager Kevin Peet said the drive-thru restaurant was prepared after burger fans flocked to Gapton Hall on Thursday (June 4) Picture: Liz Coates

Police were called to monitor a busy junction after the McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant reopened in Great Yarmouth.

The reopening of the McDonald's drive-thru at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth lead to large queues with staff having to restrict numbers to stop tailbacks along the main road Picture: Liz CoatesThe reopening of the McDonald's drive-thru at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth lead to large queues with staff having to restrict numbers to stop tailbacks along the main road Picture: Liz Coates

A long queue of cars built up soon after 11am at Gapton Hall, stretching back to the roundabout and causing delays.

At the junction to the retail park staff wearing masks were seen controlling traffic and Norse security was managing the queue on the fast food chain’s own property.

To prevent long tailbacks managers were periodically restricting access to the drive-thru, directing burger fans to another lane leading into the main car park.

Shift manager Kevin Peet said they were prepared for the rush, with police called to other outlets across the country to ensure the first reopenings since lockdown went smoothly.

The reopening of the McDonald's drive-thru at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth lead to large queues with staff having to restrict numbers to stop tailbacks along the main road Picture: Liz CoatesThe reopening of the McDonald's drive-thru at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth lead to large queues with staff having to restrict numbers to stop tailbacks along the main road Picture: Liz Coates

Mr Peet said they were seeing some 150 cars an hour and that a spending cap of £25 was in place to ease pressure on staff preparing orders inside.

Two police patrol cars were called to the scene amid concerns about traffic build up on the main A47 and at the roundabout.

Mr Peet added that inside some 20 staff were operating calmly and safely.

The restaurant is open until 10pm.

