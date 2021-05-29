Emergency services called to Great Yarmouth medical incident

Published: 2:45 PM May 29, 2021 Updated: 3:16 PM May 29, 2021

Emergency services including the air ambulance have been on the scene of a "medical-related incident" in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police confirmed officers have been assisting the ambulance service on Regent Road. It is understood the incident happened at the Troll Cart pub.

Officers were called during the afternoon on Saturday, May 29.

The air ambulance is understood to have landed on the beach.

The Troll Cart on Regent Road in Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

A police spokesman said as of 2.30pm officers had been on the scene for nearly two hours.

Video posted on social media by bystanders shows ambulances parked on the road, at the Troll Cart and Poundland end.

