Meet the Hopton comedian who is competing for £10,001

Skye Brewer, from Hopton, will be performing at The Empire on Friday night for a shot at the British Comedian of the Year. - Credit: Skye Brewer

To say comedy runs through Skye Brewer's veins is an understatement.

Daughter to Hopton's Potters Resort's long-time resident variety entertainer Mark Brewer, tonight (September 30), Skye will be performing at The Empire on Great Yarmouth seafront for a shot at winning £10,001 and taking a big leap in her career.

Miss Brewer said she had been "obsessed" with singing and musical theatre from a young age, and even trained at the Lanie Theatre Arts in Epsom.

And during the Covid pandemic she decided pursue a career on stage.

"It took my dad some convincing at first," Miss Brewer said.

"Musical theatre was my life. But being a stand-up provides a bit more freedom.

"On stage, I feel I can do what I want and say what I want. It's absolutely amazing."

Skye Brewer's act has been described as high-energy, physical and theatrical. - Credit: Skye Brewer

After performing a few gigs in Norwich, Miss Brewer took a leap of faith and moved to London to further her career.

Based in East Dulwich since October 2021, the comedian has performed at over 100 gigs.

But she still likes to come home and be reminded of the funny side of Great Yarmouth.

"I love coming home to perform," Miss Brewer said.

"It has a special place in my heart, and its sense of humour is not like anywhere else in the country."

Miss Brewer will be one of nine comedians performing at The Empire in the first heat of the British Comedian of the Year from 8pm tonight.

If her high-energy act wows the audience, she will secure a spot in the final at London's Comedy Store on November 23.

Skye Brewer performed at this year's Free Fringe in Edinburgh. - Credit: Skye Brewer

"I'm feeling quite nervous, but I am looking forward to it still," she said.

"There are so many talented acts I'll be sharing the stage with. To make it this far has been incredible. The Empire is a great venue, and performing to a hometown crowd is amazing."

When asked what going to the final would mean for the comedian, Miss Brewer said she didn't want to "jinx it".

"Mostly, I want to have fun," she said.

"I've been working on my act and I do have a trick up my sleeve.

"I would love to make it to the final. But, really, I'm enjoying building my act and bringing that bit of Yarmouth with me."

Skye Brewer is on Instagram @skyebrewski