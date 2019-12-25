Double shock for Christmas Day parents convinced they were having a girl

Stephanie Bush and Jamie Harrod welcomed their baby boy into the world on Christmas Day 2019 Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A couple have been doubly stunned by delivering their baby on Christmas Day, and finding out 'it's a boy'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Baby Laycie all wrapped up and ready to go home on Christmas Day Picture: Liz Coates Baby Laycie all wrapped up and ready to go home on Christmas Day Picture: Liz Coates

Stephanie Bush, 24 and Jamie Harrod, 29 were so convinced they were having a little girl they have yet to name their son born at 2.57am on Christmas morning.

Miss Bush said she and her newsagent partner from Lowestoft had hoped to avoid a December 25 delivery with a planned induction on December 29.

But the pharmacy worker, who struggled with a difficult pregnancy, was told things needed to move more quickly because of health issues which could harm her and the baby.

Midwives tried to bring on her labour on Monday but after attempting different methods opted for a c-section in the early hours of the morning.

Both she and the little boy, their first child who arrived weighing 5lb 10oz have infections and will need a few days in hospital to recover.

Miss Bush said it was a surprise to have her baby so early when he was due on January 5 and also to find out he was a boy, triggering a dilemma over what to call him.

You may also want to watch:

She said she had initially been less than enthusiastic about having a baby on Christmas Day but now it had happened it was "quite magical" and "the best present ever."

"But I don't know how he will feel about having his birthday on Christmas Day," she added.

For midwives at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital the birth of their baby boy was one of five arrivals by around 11.30am on Christmas Day making for a busy shift.

All wrapped up and ready to go home to meet her brother and sister on Christmas Day was baby Laycie.

Born weighing 7lb 9oz she had been due on December 21 but had hung on to make a statement arrival.

It meant her mother Faith Watson, of Oulton Broad, missed seeing her other children Layla, aged four, and two-year-old Layton open their stockings at home with dad Josh Horwood.

Laycie missed being born on Christmas Day by just 40 minutes meaning she didn't have to share her birthday with Christmas, her mother said.

Senior midwife Kerry Gillard said they had had a busy night and that it was lovely to be part of something so special.