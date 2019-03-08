Search

Advanced search

'It's horrible because I still feel so young' - brain tumour mum's inspiring make-up vlog

PUBLISHED: 12:12 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 12 November 2019

Melissa Ross with her daughter Millie, who she describes as an inspiration Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Melissa Ross with her daughter Millie, who she describes as an inspiration Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Brain Tumour Research

A 28-year-old mum suffering with an inoperable brain tumour has found comfort and community via her inspiring, online make-up tutorials.

The many faces of Melissa Ross who has turned her passion for make-up into an online vlog as a distraction from her debilitating brain tumour Picture: Brain Tumour ResearchThe many faces of Melissa Ross who has turned her passion for make-up into an online vlog as a distraction from her debilitating brain tumour Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Melissa Ross said showing people how to apply various flawless looks was a distraction from her illness and a way to connect with like-minded people - as well as raise awareness of the biggest cancer killer of the under 40s.

Buoyed by the positive feedback from her audience - as well as the joy of being a mum to Millie, aged seven - the former barmaid at Great Yarmouth's White Swan pub said she appreciated the good things in life and took nothing for granted.

Her story and upbeat attitude has been picked up by Brain Tumour Research as part of its campaign to raise awareness of the condition as it works to find better treatments and ultimately a cure.

Currently 20pc of sufferers do not survive beyond five years after diagnosis, compared with 50pc for all other cancers.

Brain tumour make-up vlogger Melissa Ross with her partner Lee Picture: Brain Tumour ResearchBrain tumour make-up vlogger Melissa Ross with her partner Lee Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Ms Ross, who lives with her partner Lee in Yarmouth, was initially wrongly diagnosed after going to her GP with a number of symptoms which included dull, continuous pain in her legs - put down to working long hours behind the bar.

She said: "Over time the pain got worse and it became difficult to lift my legs and walk more than 100 yards."

Following a second opinion she had an MRI scan that showed something abnormal.

Further tests confirmed a low-grade glioma, which because of its position on the brainstem and spinal cord, meant surgery was not an option.

Make-up expert Melissa Ross with her partner Lee and daughter Millie while receiving treatment for a brain tumour Picture: Brain Tumour ResearchMake-up expert Melissa Ross with her partner Lee and daughter Millie while receiving treatment for a brain tumour Picture: Brain Tumour Research

She then underwent 30 sessions of radiotherapy over six weeks.

At times she has to walk using a frame, and often cannot leave the house.

However, she has become an inspiration via her own Facebook page MKR Make-Up and Beauty where she uploads her tutorials and chats with followers.

MORE: Gorleston Instagram influencer launches his own make-up brand

She said: "There are no words to describe how it feels to be diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour at the age of 24.

"Though it's been the hardest journey, now four years on from my diagnosis, I've learned not to take anything for granted and to appreciate the good things in life.

"I'm blessed to be mum to Millie. She's a happy, healthy and smiley little girl who loves school and gymnastics."

"I hope that by sharing my story I help to raise awareness of brain tumours.

"It's horrible because I still feel so young and would like nothing more than to provide for our family.

"While I might look fit and well, I'm living with an invisible illness which means I cannot life my life to the full."

To donate visit the charity's website here.

One of the more dramatic looks achieved by Melissa Ross on her Facebook page. The 28-year-old has a brain tumour but is earning national recognition for her efforts to live positively with the condition and raise awareness Picture: Brain Tumour ResearchOne of the more dramatic looks achieved by Melissa Ross on her Facebook page. The 28-year-old has a brain tumour but is earning national recognition for her efforts to live positively with the condition and raise awareness Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Melissa Ross, 28, is inspiring others with the make-up vlog. She was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour four years ago Picture: Brain Tumour ResearchMelissa Ross, 28, is inspiring others with the make-up vlog. She was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour four years ago Picture: Brain Tumour Research

You may also want to watch:

Related articles

Most Read

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Air ambulance and fire crews called to incident on seafront

An air ambulance and fire crews were called to Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth after a teenager sustained a leg injury on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Hundreds of homes without power after suspected drink driver crashes into substation

A woman crashed into an electrical substation in Staithe Road, Ludham, leaving 900 homes without power. Picture: Google Maps

Person trapped in vehicle after two cars crash

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps

Fire which destroyed entrance to holiday park’s main complex caused by fault

The fire at the entrance of Hopton holiday park's main complex was caused by an electrical fault. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Air ambulance and fire crews called to incident on seafront

An air ambulance and fire crews were called to Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth after a teenager sustained a leg injury on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Hundreds of homes without power after suspected drink driver crashes into substation

A woman crashed into an electrical substation in Staithe Road, Ludham, leaving 900 homes without power. Picture: Google Maps

Person trapped in vehicle after two cars crash

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps

Fire which destroyed entrance to holiday park’s main complex caused by fault

The fire at the entrance of Hopton holiday park's main complex was caused by an electrical fault. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

When an election riot prompted a prospective MP to damn the ‘Stalham Savages’

Author Henry Rider Haggard was involved in the Great Stalham Riot of 1885. Pictures: courtesy of Community Scene Harvest

City academy trust wins bid to run new special needs school in town

Artist's impression of the new special educational needs school on the former Alderman Swindell school site in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Motorists warned of delays over Gorleston drainage work

Drainage improvement works are taking place at the junction of Lowestoft Road nad Leicester Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Bad weather delays big reveal for new road layout

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Broken rail causes train disruption

Greater Anglia services have been disrupted by a broken rail between Norwich and Brundall. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists