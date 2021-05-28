Make-up blogger tells how her brain tumour has grown

Published: 10:15 AM May 28, 2021 Updated: 11:02 AM May 28, 2021

Melissa Ross was originally diagnosed in 2015 and was inspired to create beauty and makeup videos to help raise awareness of brain tumours. - Credit: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH

A Great Yarmouth beauty and make-up blogger has spoken in a video about hearing the devastating news that her tumour has progressed.

Melissa Ross painted grey to raise awareness for Brain Tumour Research. - Credit: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH

Melissa Ross, 29, had nearly six years of stable scans after undergoing radiotherapy treatment for a brainstem and spinal cord glioma.

Following a scan last month, Miss Ross, a mother of one, received a call from her consultant at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

She was told that the tumour had grown.

Miss Ross said: “Though my tumour is low-grade, it’s had a huge impact on my life and while I might look fit and well, I’m living with an invisible illness which means I cannot live my life to the full.”

Overcome by her emotions at the results of the scan showing that the tumour had recurred, Miss Ross wasn’t able to update her Makeup and Beauty followers as she had promised for a number of days.

Melissa is determined to undergo treatment to have more time with her daughter, Millie Cann, and her partner. - Credit: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH

She said: “Learning that I had tumour progression was a real shock and very scary. But I am hoping that the chemotherapy treatment will be successful in stabilising the tumour and give me more years with my partner, Lee, and my daughter, Millie.

"It took me a while to be strong enough to post a video to share the news.

"I have been overwhelmed with the amount of love and support shown to me by my followers.”

Melissa Ross was informed last month that her tumour had grown. - Credit: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just 1pc of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.

To make a donation to Brain Tumour Research inspired by Melissa go to her Facebook page or www.braintumourresearch.org/donation/donate-now and give Melissa Ross as your reason for supporting the charity.

To read Melissa’s brain tumour story go to www.braintumourresearch.org/stories/in-hope/in-hope-stories/melissa-ross

Melissa is determined to undergo treatment to have more time with her partner, Lee Cann, and her daughter. - Credit: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH



