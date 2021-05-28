Make-up blogger tells how her brain tumour has grown
- Credit: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH
A Great Yarmouth beauty and make-up blogger has spoken in a video about hearing the devastating news that her tumour has progressed.
Melissa Ross, 29, had nearly six years of stable scans after undergoing radiotherapy treatment for a brainstem and spinal cord glioma.
Following a scan last month, Miss Ross, a mother of one, received a call from her consultant at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
She was told that the tumour had grown.
Miss Ross said: “Though my tumour is low-grade, it’s had a huge impact on my life and while I might look fit and well, I’m living with an invisible illness which means I cannot live my life to the full.”
Overcome by her emotions at the results of the scan showing that the tumour had recurred, Miss Ross wasn’t able to update her Makeup and Beauty followers as she had promised for a number of days.
She said: “Learning that I had tumour progression was a real shock and very scary. But I am hoping that the chemotherapy treatment will be successful in stabilising the tumour and give me more years with my partner, Lee, and my daughter, Millie.
"It took me a while to be strong enough to post a video to share the news.
"I have been overwhelmed with the amount of love and support shown to me by my followers.”
Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just 1pc of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.
Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.
To make a donation to Brain Tumour Research inspired by Melissa go to her Facebook page or www.braintumourresearch.org/donation/donate-now and give Melissa Ross as your reason for supporting the charity.
To read Melissa’s brain tumour story go to www.braintumourresearch.org/stories/in-hope/in-hope-stories/melissa-ross