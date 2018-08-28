Search

Memorial Christmas decorations vandalised at Norfolk hospice

PUBLISHED: 14:11 17 December 2018

Memorial Christmas decorations have been cut down in a shocking attack at East Coast Hospice in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Memorial Christmas decorations have been cut down in a shocking attack at East Coast Hospice in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Christmas decorations which were lit in memory of lost loved ones have been cut down at a Norfolk hospice in a shocking attack.

Every year the tree at East Coast Hospice in Gorleston is decorated in memorial Christmas decorations.

A spokeperson for Norfolk Police said sometime between 3.45pm on Saturday December 1 and 3.15pm on Tuesday December 5, the lights were vandalised and no trespassing signs were damaged.

PC Grant Buchanan said: “We will not tolerate any kind of criminal damage, but vandalism of this nature is particularly shocking and I am now appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident to contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Grant Buchanan at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Memorial Christmas decorations vandalised at Norfolk hospice

