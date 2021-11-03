News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Remembrance Day display at scaffolding yard in Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:22 PM November 3, 2021
The remembrance display outside Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road.

Michael Barnard said images of war veterans have stuck with him and he wanted to show his support. - Credit: James Weeds

A yard worker at a scaffolding company has made an eye-catching memorial for Remembrance Day.

Michael Barnard, better known as Barney, is a yard man for Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road, Gorleston, and he and his colleagues regularly create special displays for passersby to enjoy.

Inspired by his grandfather who served in the First World War and his father who served in the Second World War, Mr Barnard erected a Remembrance Day display on Monday with poppies and saluting soldiers.

It comes after  their Halloween display received praise.

Mr Barnard, 68, said: "We got a few good responses for the Halloween one and people asked us to keep going."

The remembrance display outside Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road.

Michael Barnard made the display using recycled materials. - Credit: James Weeds


The yard worker made the display in his spare time using recycled materials.

You may also want to watch:

"I thought it would be nice to show veterans they have our support," Mr Barnard said.

The remembrance display outside Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road.

The remembrance memorial is on display at Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road, Gorleston until Monday, November 15. - Credit: James Weeds

The memorial is on view until November 15, and then a Christmas display will be put up afterwards.

Mr Barnard added: "It's going to be a nice surprise for people."

The remembrance display outside Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road.

The remembrance display was erected on Monday, November 1. - Credit: James Weeds


