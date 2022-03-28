Exhibition to showcase artist's life's work for first time
- Credit: TMS Media
A memorial exhibition which was one of the first casualties of Covid is finally being staged in tribute to artist Julian Macey.
Mr Macey was preparing for his first ever solo exhibition to mark his 100th birthday when he died aged 99 in October 2019.
As a tribute the Great Yarmouth and District Society of Artists, of which he was once president, decided to press ahead with the show due to take place in March 2020, but cancelled due to the pandemic.
Now, more than two years later it will be the first exhibition hung in the Great Yarmouth Library Galleries since the Covid-19 lockdown.
The exhibition will feature oils, water colours, pastels, and pencil drawings of familiar rural scenes done on location.
All 50 framed pictures will be for sale, together with 18 miniatures for which he was world renowned.
Mr Macey was a member of the society for over 60 years, and was an extremely competent artist, his friend and painting partner Margaret Carver said.
She said: "Julian always painted for pleasure and never to sell, and it is this joy of painting which shines through in all of his work.
"He was a founder member of the James Paget Hospital Arts Committee working tirelessly on projects for over 20 years and raising thousands of pounds.
"He also initiated the staff art exhibitions which continue to this day.
"He founded the Great Yarmouth and District Society of Artists permanent collection, his dream being to have a permanent exhibition to ensure that members work could always be seen in their home town. The collection has recently been sold benefiting two local charities.
"His voluntary work in art extended to schools and colleges encouraging generations of schoolchildren in the Great Yarmouth area.
"He also managed a bursary for students going into full time art."
She added: "His whole life was centred on inspiring people to reach their potential."
The exhibition is at the Library Galleries from Thursday April 7 to Saturday April 30, 10am to 4pm daily.
Admission is free and 20pc of sales will be donated to Cancer Research. Visitors are asked to wear a face mask.