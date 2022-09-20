Ernie Childs: Memorial exhibition offers last look at famous potteries
- Credit: Picture: Nick Butcher
It's been three years since the death of potter and painter Ernie Childs.
Because of Covid no-one knows if that is a short, or a long time, but one thing is certain - it has made any plans for an exhibition and sculpture memorial a sight more difficult.
To mark the anniversary of his death his widow Karen Childs is hosting an exhibition in the Smokehouse Potteries, in Great Yarmouth's old town wall in Blackfriars Road, where Mr Childs threw pots and spun yarns.
It is being put together by Mr Childs' students who will also be exhibiting their work.
As well as a chance to view sculptures and paintings it will also be an opportunity to visit the Potteries, a former herring curing works, and its warren of rooms containing maritime riches and oddities.
Mrs Childs said although some of the large items had been sold everything was still pretty much how it used to be.
Since his death Mr Childs' art classes have continued at the Potteries as Ernie's Memorial Art Group, its members meeting and painting together as they always did.
"The group is still thriving and enjoying each other’s company today," Mrs Childs said.
"They used to stage an annual exhibition ‘Ernie Childs and Friends’ in several rooms upstairs in Great Yarmouth Library.
"This year however, due to several factors, we have decided to hold the exhibition in the Potteries so that we can combine it with public access to the medieval buildings including the herring museum.
"We anticipate that this will probably be the last time the public will have access to the buildings as we will be closing down after 40 years and the premises offered for sale."
There will be no entry fee but donations are welcome towards a sculpture in Mr Childs' memory, complementing the fisher girl who is already there.
Mrs Childs has raised £11,000 through the sale of her husband's books and artefacts towards the piece, conceived as a fisherman in his likeness although other options are being looked at.
"People can make a donation," she said. "But it's not about that, it is for me to give a bit back, a nostalgia trip in Ernie's memory."
The Potteries will open from Monday, September 26 to Saturday, October 9, 10-4pm.
Mrs Childs can be contacted on 07984 072 584.