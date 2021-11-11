Lionel Blair's dancing days on Yarmouth's Britannia Pier
- Credit: supplied by Fay Bedford
The death of veteran entertainer Lionel Blair has sparked memories of his days on the stage in Great Yarmouth.
Fay Bedford, of Bradwell, worked with him in the 1960s and 1970s, performing in many of his shows often as his "lead girl".
Mrs Bedford said: "Everyone looked up to him. He was one of the best and no-one ever had a bad word to say about him."
In 1974 she was "lead girl" dancing in his show on Britannia Pier.
It involved twice-nightly performances over 22 weeks - while husband Max was performing with Des O'Connor on Wellington Pier.
She also performed with him in panto with Dick Emery.
Over the years, and still moving in showbiz circles, they kept in touch - the two couples meeting up to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversaries having both married in the same year, 1967.
Mrs Bedford still has a Sindy doll Blair bought for her daughter Amy, signed and still in its box, which she is looking to auction for charity.
"He was fantastic, and so easy to work for because all the girls respected him," she said.