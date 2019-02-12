Search

Men bailed after arrest on suspicion of cannabis house burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:17 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 21 February 2019

Police were called to reports of a burglary at a house on Rampart Road in Great Yarmouth on Friday (February 15) and then found cannabis plants there.

Archant

Four men arrested on suspicion of committing burglary at a house where police found a cannabis farm have been released under investigation.

Police in Great Yarmouth had been called to reports of a burglary at a house on Rampart Road on Friday (February 15).

When officers arrived at the house, which is around the corner from the magistrates court, they found a cannabis factory.

Thirty minutes later police stopped a car on Suffolk Road and arrested four men on suspicion of the burglary.

One of them, in his 20s, is from Gorleson.

The other three men, all from Middlesex, are in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

The men were taken into custody in Great Yarmouth police station.

They have since been released under investigation, police have said.

Enquires are ongoing.

