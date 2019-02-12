Search

Men arrested following armed raids released on bail for second time

PUBLISHED: 17:26 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 27 February 2019

Police carry out a warrant at Magdalen Way in Gorleston.

Police carry out a warrant at Magdalen Way in Gorleston.

Archant

Two men who were arrested following three police raids across the borough of Great Yarmouth have been released on police bail for the second time.

The men, one in his 20s and the other in his teens from the Great Yarmouth area, were caught after successive raids in Townshend Close, Great Yarmouth, Stepshort, Belton, and in Magdalen Way, Gorleston, on Friday, February 1.

Armed police, a drone and dogs were used to carry out the investigation.

The suspects were arrested in connection with a robbery which took place in Sackville Close, Great Yarmouth, on January 19.

Armed police in Magdalen Way, Gorleston on Friday. Picture: SubmittedArmed police in Magdalen Way, Gorleston on Friday. Picture: Submitted

The men were initially questioned before being released on bail until today (February 27).

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the suspects had been bailed again until May 1.

Speaking after the raids, Chief Insp for Great Yarmouth Police, Nathan Clark, said the operation had been a success.

Stepshort, in Belton, where police have carried out a raid.Stepshort, in Belton, where police have carried out a raid.

He said: “Two people were safely arrested following the raids. No shots were fired and there were no injuries sustained.”

