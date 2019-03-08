Two men charged with burglary at fish and chip shop

Two men have been charged with a burglary at a fish and chip shop in Acle.

Police were called at around 1am on Tuesday following reports of suspicious activity at the shop in New Road.

Officers attended the incident and arrested two men who were taken for questioning at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

46-year-old Philemen Campbell, of Longley Road in London, and 31-year-old Matthew Pearsall, of Fore Street in Langtree, Torrington, have subsequently been charged with burglary.

The pair have been bailed to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on April 3 2019.