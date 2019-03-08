Search

Two men appear in court over health and safety charges relating to young boxer’s death

PUBLISHED: 15:57 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 15 March 2019

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

Two men involved in a Great Yarmouth boxing match appeared at a Norwich court today charged with alleged health and safety failings after a young boxer died following his first fight.

Promoter Aurelijus Kerpe, 34, of Great Yarmouth, and medical provider Andrew Cowlard, 54, of Ormesby, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 15, where neither of them entered a plea.

Mr Cowlard, who provided medical services to a night of boxing matches held at Great Yarmouth’s Atlantis Arena on November 19, 2016, represented by Simon Nicholls, is charged with failing to ensure people were not exposed to risks to their health and safety.

And organiser and promoter Mr Kerpe, represented by Chris Brown, faces a charge of failing in his alleged duty to promote and organise the night of boxing matches in such a way as to ensure that boxers, including Jakub Dawid Moczyk, were not exposed to risks to their health and safety.

Mr Moczyk, 22, known to his friends and family as Kuba, was rendered unconscious by a punch to the head during the third round at an unlicensed event at the Atlantis Tower Arena on the date in question. He died in hospital two days later.

District judge Watson adjourned the case to Norwich Crown Court on Friday, April 12 at 9am.

