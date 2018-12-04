Search

Advanced search

Men’s mental health initiative shortlisted for prestigious award

04 December, 2018 - 16:07
All to Play For - Active Norfolk and the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust men's wellbeing project which encourages men to monitor and take good care of their mental health, while improving the accessibility of help and support services. Photo : Steve Adams

All to Play For - Active Norfolk and the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust men's wellbeing project which encourages men to monitor and take good care of their mental health, while improving the accessibility of help and support services. Photo : Steve Adams

Steve Adams 2018 : 07398 238853

An innovative group which helps men to tackle mental health issues has been shortlisted for a top national award.

The All To Play For initiative, which is spearheaded by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) in partnership with Active Norfolk and the Premier Foundation, has been shortlisted in the innovation in mental health category of the Health Business Awards.

It comes after All To Play For was named as community project of the year in the Norfolk FA Grassroots Football Awards during the summer.

Sessions are open to any men – both in and out of mental health services – who feel they need extra support with their wellbeing, while giving them the chance to take part in a game led by a qualified coach while socialising with others.

After the kickabout, they can attend informal drop-in sessions where they can get information and advice from different support services on subjects such as finance, gambling and housing.

Andy Fisk, community mental health nurse with NSFT helps run the sessions. He said: “We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for this prestigious national award, which is a reflection on just how successful the project has been so far.

“We’ve been blown away by the popularity of the sessions which have taken place so far. Feedback shows they are helping to improve wellbeing, boost low mood and reduce anxiety, while they also offer a valuable opportunity to meet other people and help tackle social isolation.

“The morning session in Norwich will give us the chance to offer vital support to even more men, and we would encourage anyone who feels they need extra help with their wellbeing to come along and give it a try.”

Sam Watts, project officer at Active Norfolk, added: “I’m delighted to see the impact the project has had locally is being recognised nationally by being shortlisted for this award. The project continues to support more men in Norfolk by tackling social isolation, increasing accessibility in to support services and uniting like-minded men. The Norwich morning session will only increase the opportunity for more men to get involved.”

Four All to Play For sessions are currently available for men who are experiencing mild to moderate mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. They take place at:

• Great Yarmouth Town FC, Wellesley Stadium, Sandown Road, Great Yarmouth – every Wednesday from 10am to 11am

• FDC in Bowthorpe, Bowthorpe Park, Norwich – every Wednesday from 1.30pm to 2.30pm

• Heartsease, Open Academy, Salhouse Road, Norwich – every Thursday 8pm to 9pm

• Goals Centre, Hall Road, Norwich – every Thursday from 10am to 11am

For more information or to join a session, contact Sam Watts from Active Norfolk on 01603 731 564 or by emailing sam.watts@activenorfolk.org.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

33 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Grosvenor Casino, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Christmas has come early for a lucky taxi driver who won £54,000 at a Norfolk casino.

Almost half of the Great Yarmouth borough do not have time to exercise, council survey claims

16:22 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
A survey has shown more than 40pc of Yarmouth people say they do not have time to exercise. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Almost half of the people in the Great Yarmouth borough say they do not have enough time to exercise, a survey has claimed.

Core message or main point, undertaken or done? Should County Hall cut down on jargon?

16:22 David Hannant
Liberal Democrat Steffan Aquarone has said Norfolk County Council needs to be clearer in its consultations Pic: Dan Grimmer

Successfully deciphering what might be implemented as a result of a council consultation can sometimes prove problematic.

Video Would you like to be part of a local history project?

15:21 Daniel Hickey
Chris Amos, Local Recall Project manager at The Forum, Norwich. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

“History from the bottom up” - this is how an archive editor at Archant has described the company’s project to digitise 150 years of its stories.

Most Read

Urine soaked mattresses at care home rated ‘inadequate’ by CQC, but staff ‘doing their best’

Yesterday, 16:52 Liz Coates
The Windmill Care Home in Rollesby has been ranked as 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: Google Maps

A care home where mattresses were getting soaked through to the base with urine has been put into special measures.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

Yesterday, 09:14 Liz Coates
The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was punched in the face in Gorleston High Street.

Read more

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist is bailed again

Yesterday, 09:52 Liz Coates
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A man has been released on bail for a second time following the death of a young motorcyclist in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Peugeot

Police chase man for ‘considerable distance’ before arrest in Great Yarmouth

Sunday, December 2, 2018 Andrew Fitchett
A man has been arrested after a chase in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

A man who was wanted on multiple offences led police on a chase before being arrested in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Plan for 15 new homes in blooming Broads village draws concerns

Yesterday, 15:54 Liz Coates
The parcel of land in Pound Lane which has been earmarked for homes Picture: Google Maps

A village famous for its flowers is trying to nip in the bud the efforts of a housing developer targeting a triangle of land.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy