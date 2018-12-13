Search

Advanced search

Mental health patients still being detained illegally, MP claims

13 December, 2018 - 16:59
Norman Lamb has demanded urgent action. Photo: PA / Andrew Matthews

Norman Lamb has demanded urgent action. Photo: PA / Andrew Matthews

PA Archive/PA Images

A Norfolk MP has called for urgent action after claiming people with mental health issues are still being unlawfully detained and transported in police vehicles.

Stuart Richardson, NSFT chief operating officer. Photo: NSFTStuart Richardson, NSFT chief operating officer. Photo: NSFT

Norman Lamb, MP for North Norfolk, first raised the concerns in January and was given assurances by mental health chiefs.

But today he said he has received information that “nothing has changed”.

At the start of the year a Freedom of Information request revealed people in Norfolk had been detained in police stations for more than 40 hours awaiting assessment or transfer to hospital.

It also revealed police vehicles were regularly being used to transport patients to hospital

Mr Lamb requested a meeting with Norfolk Constabulary, Norfolk County Council, East of England Ambulance Service, Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) and North Norfolk CCG to discuss these concerns in January.

He said he was assured work was being put in place to “resolve the situation”.

But this week Mr Lamb said he had been given fresh information to suggest that patients are still regularly being detained in police stations and transported in police vehicles.

NSFT said in response: “We are all doing our very best within a high-pressured health system which has many conflicting demands for all of our resources.”

Picture: Denise BradleyPicture: Denise Bradley

But Mr Lamb said the situation as it stands is “intolerable”.

“I understand that individuals continue to be detained unlawfully in police stations,” he said. “I understand that the police continue to have to convey people to hospital in the absence of an ambulance and I understand that police officers continue to be used to supervise people in hospital for extended periods of time.

“This is an intolerable situation and I am really concerned that the assurances that I had been given that solutions would be found have not been met.”

The East of England Ambulance Service said they “prioritise response to sickest patients first”, while NSFT said increased demand over the last five years is “putting pressure on services”

“These very serious system failures need to be addressed as a matter of urgency and I hope that the key parties will now meet with me to get to the bottom of this,” added Mr Lamb.

Terry Hicks, Head of Service Delivery for Norfolk and Waveney, said: “We answer all calls and prioritise response to our sickest patients first, and are committed to providing the most appropriate support to all our patients.

“We work very closely with the police and other partners to provide the right response for those who need our help, and will continue to look at how services can be improved together.”

NSFT “working closely” with police

Stuart Richardson, NSFT’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “Mental health is a system-wide issue and NSFT already works closely with our partner organisations, including the police, ambulance service, GPs and social care to improve the quality of care we all deliver to all our service users.

“As has been seen in other NHS trusts nationally, demand for mental health services has steadily increased over the past five years from people who are increasingly more unwell than before and we are seeing more and more people in crisis. This, in turn, puts more pressure on all of our services.

“We are working in partnership with our commissioners to collectively manage these issues.

“We are all doing our very best within a high-pressured health system which has many conflicting demands for all of our resources.

“Through our close partnership working with the police, we are doing a lot to avoid the need for these detentions.

“These initiatives ensure that people coming to the attention of the police receive a timely assessment of their mental health needs and are directed to appropriate services at the earliest opportunity.”

Mr Richardson said they initiatives include mental health staff working in police control rooms, attending appointments with police officers in Norfolk when police identify a person of concern, and working in mental health triage cars with officers in Suffolk.

“Our mental health nurses work within police control rooms, to try and help avoid the need for a 136 detention in the first place,” he said. “Our staff can assist the police to signpost people to appropriate places of safety and to avoid a detention under the mental health act, unless the risk of violence is too high for a health-based place of safety.

“In Suffolk, our staff work with officers in the mental health triage car. This sees a mental health staff attend incidents alongside officers when people appear to be experiencing mental health difficulties.

“Our trust also has a criminal justice Liaison and Diversion (L&D) service. From their bases in police stations and courts, the L&D team identify anyone with a vulnerability which may be a factor in their offending or reoffending and will talk through the options available to them. They will then be referred to the appropriate services so they can receive support as they move through the justice system and into the right mental health or social care service.

“Often individuals who have been brought by police to the 136 suite are extremely distressed, vulnerable, and may be physically or verbally violent. Therefore, the Police may need to be in attendance until a Mental Health Act assessment has been carried out by the local authority, and we can admit the individual into an inpatient unit for treatment.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

Relief for motorists as traffic lights are removed at key roundabout

28 minutes ago Liz Coates
Work is being carried out to create a new traffic island by Persimmon Homes in Ormesby Picture: Liz Coates

Traffic lights which have been disrupting journeys at a key roundabout have been taken down.

Mental health patients still being detained illegally, MP claims

31 minutes ago Dominic Gilbert
Norman Lamb has demanded urgent action. Photo: PA / Andrew Matthews

A Norfolk MP has called for urgent action after claiming people with mental health issues are still being unlawfully detained and transported in police vehicles.

Video Middle-aged woman throws paint at pub door in “bizarre” attack

16:23 Liz Coates
Mystery surrounds why a woman threw paint over a Gorleston pub Picture: Gemma Searby

A pub has released CCTV footage of what appears to be an older woman lobbing white paint all over its front door.

Local photographer’s work selected for cover of Stephen King novel

16:14 Greta Levy
Tracy Collyer, 48, of Hopton, picked up a camera five years ago, since then her artwork has been showcased in bookstores across the globe and her mental health has improved. Picture: Contributed

A photographer who has secured the front cover of a re-release of Stephen King’s ‘Dreamcatcher’ has used art to overcome her mental health struggles.

Most Read

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Tue, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

Mon, 11:42 Joseph Norton
The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Read more
Barry Coleman

Updated Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Mon, 09:21 Dan Grimmer
Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

A joyrider was arrested after crashing into a traffic bollard - and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit when police breathalysed him.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

‘Filby was his life’: Tributes paid to former mayor of borough

Yesterday, 11:17 Joseph Norton
Former mayor of Great Yarmouth, David Thompson MBE has died age 88. Picture: Archant

Tributes have poured in to a stalwart of the Great Yarmouth borough after he died following a short term illness.

Read more
Graham Plant

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy