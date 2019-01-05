Search

Advanced search

Mental health trust senior manager was sacked for gross misconduct in previous role

05 January, 2019 - 07:02
Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A senior manager at the region’s mental health trust’s troubled crisis service was previously dismissed from another NHS organisation for gross misconduct, it can be revealed.

George Garamukanwa, a trained mental health nurse who has been working for Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) for three years, has recently been appointed to a senior position in the crisis team.

NSFT refused to confirm his job title but it is understood he is the new clinical team leader.

But employment tribunal documents revealed he was fired from his post as a clinical manager for Solent NHS Trust in 2013 after he “appeared to have a vendetta” against two other members of staff.

NSFT director of human resources and organisational development Duncan Forbes said in the time Mr Garamukanwa had worked for them there had been no concerns raised.

Documents from the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) detailed how while at Solent Mr Garamukanwa had formed a personal relationship with a female nurse.

But when their relationship broke down in 2012, Mr Garamukanwa apparently grew jealous and suspected his former girlfriend was in a relationship with another female colleague. Both women denied this.

However a hospital disciplinary hearing found he was responsible for sending a number of malicious emails from a fake email address to work colleagues and trust bosses, the contents of which suggested he had been following the pair, and he was reported to police for stalking and harassment.

Mr Garamukanwa was arrested, although never charged, but evidence uncovered during the police investigation was then used by the trust to fire him for gross misconduct.

The evidence included photographs from Mr Garamukanwa’s smartphone and some private emails he had sent. The photographs included images of his former partner’s home and sheets of paper from a notebook showing the email addresses to which some of the anonymous malicious emails had been sent.

Mr Garamukanwa took legal action and argued the trust had invaded his privacy, but this was rejected.

Mr Forbes added: “Various checks are made when we offer a job to a potential employee, in line with NHS requirements. These include, for example, identification, references and checks with the disclosure and barring service and the relevant regulatory body for registration purposes, such as the Nursing and Midwifery Council or the General Medical Council.”

Mr Garamukanwa declined to make a personal statement.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘It has been really quite humbling’ - shop owners stunned by response to retirement bombshell

Marty and Beverley Rice who are retiring from Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street Picture: Liz Coates

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

Most Read

Villages in Surrey: 14 of the prettiest places to live

#includeImage($article, 225)

29 of the best Surrey pubs to visit this winter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog walks in Surrey: 10 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

Narnia trail opens at new Banstead Woods and Chipstead Downs Nature Reserve

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 of the best autumn pub walks across Surrey

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Theatre facing final curtain if council does not continue financial support

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Mental health trust senior manager was sacked for gross misconduct in previous role

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jewellery box and safe of cash stolen in Norfolk village burglary

A jewellery box, cash and foreign money were stolen during a break in over the Christmas period in a north Norfolk village. Photo: Archant

Who’s a clever boy! Meet the newest member of the region’s water team

Denzel the three-year-old springer spaniel has been trained to detect water leaks for Essex and Suffolk water. Picture: Essex and Suffolk water

Market traders urged to ‘embrace technology’ as online shopping service struggles

Town centre manager, Jonathan Newman, has called on market traders to
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists