Mercedes damages car park by ‘driving round in circles’

PUBLISHED: 15:43 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 24 June 2020

The car is thought to have driven round in circles in a business car park on Gawain Road. Photo: Google

Police are appealing for information after a Mercedes car caused £2000 worth of criminal damage to a business car park in Great Yarmouth.

On Thursday, June 18 at 9.30pm, a black Mercedes damaged the surface of a business unit car park in Gawain Road, Gorleston, by repeatedly driving round in circles.

Around £2000 worth of criminal damage was inflicted by the suspect, and police believe that the car itself may have sustained damaged paintwork during the act.

Anyone with information should contact PC Stuart Doe on 101 quoting crime reference 36/40127/20.

Crimestoppers can be anonymously contacted on 0800 555111.

