How to enter the Great Yarmouth Mercury’s bonnie baby competition for 2019

Stanley Poll won the Yarmouth Mercury bonniest boy 2-4 year old competition in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

We’re on the lookout for Great Yarmouth’s bonniest baby of 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loading...

Last year’s competition saw more than 100 parents enter, with cheeky chappy Stanley Poll named as one of our winners.

This year we weill have two winners, one for Bonniest Boy aged 0-4 years, and one for Bonniest Girl 0-4 years.

Entries must be in by April 30.

Winners will receive a £50 voucher and a photo shoot for your bonny baby with a Mercury photographer, with a print put on a canvas.

To enter this year’s competition, fill in the form on this page, and submit a picture of your bonny tot using the form.

For more information, email bonniebabies@archant.co.uk