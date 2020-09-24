Couple who met in the pub celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Michael and Christine O'Keefe pictured on their wedding day at St Peter's Church, Great Yarmouth in 1960. PHOTO: Beverly Deverill Archant

A couple who met at the pub and married in Great Yarmouth 60 years ago are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

Michael and Christine during a visit to the Ritz Hotel during Christmas 2019. PHOTO: Beverly Deverill Michael and Christine during a visit to the Ritz Hotel during Christmas 2019. PHOTO: Beverly Deverill

Michael O’Keefe, 91 and Christine O’Keefe, 80, got married in St Peter’s Church on 24 September 1960. They had the wedding reception at The Star Hotel and have been together ever since.

Mr and Mrs O’Keefe’s daughter, Beverly Deverill, 54 and her husband were going to surprise them with a meal at The Star Hotel where the couple were expected to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary and where they first met in 1959.

However, following the temporary closure of the Star Hotel due to the pandemic, the plans were scuppered.

But now the couple will be celebrating the occassion with Beverly and her husband at the Charcoal Grill where Michael has ordered in Christine’s favourite meal, lobster.

Mr and Mrs O'Keefe on their special day. PHOTO: Beverly Deverill Mr and Mrs O'Keefe on their special day. PHOTO: Beverly Deverill

Talking about when he met Christine, Mr O’Keefe said: “We met at the Yare pub in 1959 which is now the Star Hotel and I worked up at the Pleasure Beach at the time.

“We’ve been married for 60 years now and I think as long as you are happy as a couple that is the main thing.

“My daughter and her husband were planning a surprise meal for me and Christine at The Star Hotel but those plans have been scuppered due to the pandemic.

“We were planning on perhaps going somewhere together as well but that is not possible anymore either.”

Mr and Mrs O’Keefe spent the first three years of their marriage living in London but decided to return to Great Yarmouth in 1963 and have lived in the town ever since.

The couple also have three grandchildren who are in their 20s, and one great grandson who is two-years-old.

Mr and Mrs O’Keefe both reflected on the fact that since 1960 time has flown by and that they expect their 60 year wedding anniversary to be like an ordinary day this year.

When asked the secret to a long marriage, Mr O’Keefe replied: “Just be true to one another.”