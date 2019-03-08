Search

New mayor of Great Yarmouth borough announced

PUBLISHED: 15:17 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 10 May 2019

Michael Jeal has been appointed mayor of the Great Yarmouth borough for 2019/20. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Michael Jeal has been appointed mayor of the Great Yarmouth borough for the second time.

Mr Jeal will replace Mary Coleman in the role on Wednesday. Picture: Jacob MasseyMr Jeal will replace Mary Coleman in the role on Wednesday. Picture: Jacob Massey

Mr Jeal will take over the role from Mary Coleman for the 2019/20 municipal year on Wednesday, May 15, at the annual council meeting.

He was first elected to serve as a councillor for the Nelson ward in 1986 and kept his seat in Friday's elections.

His deputy will be Sue Hacon.

As the first citizen of the borough, he will chair full council meetings, help to raise money for his chosen charities, and represent the borough and its people at functions both inside and outside of the area.

Mr Jeal who lives in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, had his first stint as mayor in 2010/11.

He has also held a number of other key council posts including the mayor's consort to Susan Robinson in 2006/07 and cabinet member for economic development from 2012 to 2015.

Mr Jeal said: "When you think I grew up largely in a place called Percy Main, one of the most deprived areas in North Shields, to come to be the mayor of my home borough of Great Yarmouth twice is really special and an absolute honour.

"Serving before as mayor was a real privilege, and I'm again looking forward to raising money and awareness for my chosen charities and representing the communities of the borough.

"There are a lot of people who selflessly do some great work without recognition, so if I can help in any way to get them that recognition then that will be my goal."

Mr Jeal served as a firefighter in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston for 30 years, becoming involved in local politics through helping out the Fire Brigades Union.

Since retiring from the fire service, he has been the project manager at First Move Furnishaid, a local charity which redistributes furniture and white goods to families in the local area at affordable prices.

For his year as mayor, his chosen charities will include Heart 2 Heart Norfolk, a charity which raises money to place live-saving defibrillators in schools, clubs and public places across the area.

Road closed after car crashes into Great Yarmouth roundabout

Fullers Hill in Great Yarmouth is blocked after a car crashed into a roundabout. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Man taken to hospital following two car smash

One person was taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Brasenose Avenue, Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

Placards, protests, and 'bribe' fears over Market chips - the Ukip battle bus rolls into Great Yarmouth

Broadcaster Katie Hopkins and Ukip party leader Gerard Batten sample chips on Yarmouth Market as they hit the election trail Picture: Liz Coates

Firefighters rescue woman with foot trapped in Market Gates escalator

Firefighters rescued a person whose foot was trapped in an escalator in Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (May 7). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Seaside town to welcome 15,000 motorcyclists at Wheels Festival

15,000 motorcyclists are expected to descend on Great Yarmouth for the Wheels Festival in July. Picture: James Bass

