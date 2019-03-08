What are the best and worst things about being town mayor?

Michael Jeal dons the mayoral robes on his first day of office. He looks forward to meeting people who go the extra mile for the community Picture: Liz Coates Archant

New mayor Michael Jeal has set out his priorities for his year in office as he dons the robes and chains for a second time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former fire-fighter officially took up the reins on Wednesday, May 15, only the second person to do the honours twice since the position was reintroduced in the year 2000.

Mr Jeal who was last mayor nine years ago said it was a busy but rewarding time during which he would likely attend up to 500 engagements.

He said his main aim was to shine a spotlight on the hundreds of people who gave up their time to make the town a better place and rarely had a chance to take a bow.

The best thing about being mayor was getting out and about and meeting people, he said.

You may also want to watch:

The amount of cake could be a challenge but for anyone wanting to woo him, his favourite is Dundee.

However the worst thing about so many public appearances was "uncomfortable shoes."

With an expectation he would dress to fit the important role he had to cast aside his trusty trainers and slip into his smart shoes, he said, which aggravated his arthritic knee.

The mayor is a non-political civic position.

The two main parties take a turn each year, with each group deciding who they will put forward.

Because there was so much involved, with up to four engagements on a single day, it wasn't something everyone could take on board, Mr Jeal said.