Search

Advanced search

Who will be the next mayor of the Great Yarmouth borough?

PUBLISHED: 10:59 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:59 14 December 2018

Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Mary Coleman at the Poppy Appeal launch. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Mary Coleman at the Poppy Appeal launch. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

Mary Coleman’s successor as mayor of Great Yarmouth has been agreed by councillors.

Michael Jeal, right, pictured with Bill Russell at the 2011 Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival, when previously serving as mayor. Picture: James BassMichael Jeal, right, pictured with Bill Russell at the 2011 Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival, when previously serving as mayor. Picture: James Bass

Labour councillor Michael Jeal will serve as the town’s mayor for the 2018-19 financial year, after being nominated by group leader Trevor Wainwright.

Mr Jeal, who represents the Nelson ward, has been a borough councillor since 1986 and previously held the post in 2011.

The decision came immediately following a debate around period poverty, in which Conservative councillors amended a Labour motion to provide free sanitary products in council buildings - an amendment Mr Jeal was unhappy with.

He said: “Thank you for this honour, however it saddens me to become mayor of the borough in light of what just happened [the amendment].”

Following Mrs Coleman’s term in the role, it was the turn of a Labour councillor to serve in the post, which alternates between the two largest parties in the council.

Meanwhile, Conservative councillor Sue Hacon, who represents the Bradwell South and Hopton ward, will serve as his deputy.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Snow and ice weather warning issued for the East of England

18 minutes ago Abigail Nicholson
Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The East of England has been told to brace itself for a cold weekend after a yellow weather warning for ice and snow was issued by the Met Office.

Breast cancer screening scandal which terrified families never existed

11:36 Geraldine Scott
File photo of a consultant analysing a mammogram. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Hundreds of thousands of women and their families were left terrified over a breast cancer screening scandal which never existed, a review has found.

Great Yarmouth market revamp still on, says council, as it vows to put cash aside

10:59 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Redevelopment of Great Yarmouth Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Plans to revamp Great Yarmouth’s market place remain firmly on the council’s agenda, despite missing out in a crucial funding bid.

Who will be the next mayor of the Great Yarmouth borough?

10:59 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Mary Coleman at the Poppy Appeal launch. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mary Coleman’s successor as mayor of Great Yarmouth has been agreed by councillors.

Most Read

Appeal after shop worker racially abused in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 09:34 Liz Coates
Police are hoping the public will recognise this man Picture: Norfolk Police

A 46-year-old shop assistant was racially abused by a customer in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Tue, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

Mon, 11:42 Joseph Norton
The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Read more
Barry Coleman

‘Filby was his life’: Tributes paid to former mayor of borough

Wed, 11:17 Joseph Norton
Former mayor of Great Yarmouth, David Thompson MBE has died age 88. Picture: Archant

Tributes have poured in to a stalwart of the Great Yarmouth borough after he died following a short term illness.

Read more
Graham Plant

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy