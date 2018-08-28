Who will be the next mayor of the Great Yarmouth borough?

Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Mary Coleman at the Poppy Appeal launch. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Mary Coleman’s successor as mayor of Great Yarmouth has been agreed by councillors.

Michael Jeal, right, pictured with Bill Russell at the 2011 Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival, when previously serving as mayor. Picture: James Bass Michael Jeal, right, pictured with Bill Russell at the 2011 Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival, when previously serving as mayor. Picture: James Bass

Labour councillor Michael Jeal will serve as the town’s mayor for the 2018-19 financial year, after being nominated by group leader Trevor Wainwright.

Mr Jeal, who represents the Nelson ward, has been a borough councillor since 1986 and previously held the post in 2011.

The decision came immediately following a debate around period poverty, in which Conservative councillors amended a Labour motion to provide free sanitary products in council buildings - an amendment Mr Jeal was unhappy with.

He said: “Thank you for this honour, however it saddens me to become mayor of the borough in light of what just happened [the amendment].”

Following Mrs Coleman’s term in the role, it was the turn of a Labour councillor to serve in the post, which alternates between the two largest parties in the council.

Meanwhile, Conservative councillor Sue Hacon, who represents the Bradwell South and Hopton ward, will serve as his deputy.