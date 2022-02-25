Musician to visit Norfolk villages for 'organ crawl'

Michael Nicholas, 83, wants to celebrate International Organ Day (on April 24) going on an "organ crawl". - Credit: Supplied

A Reedham man who has had a long and illustrious career in music will be going on an "organ crawl" to celebrate the instrument.

Michael Nicholas, 83, was a former organist and master of the choristers at Norwich Cathedral from 1971 until 1994 before moving to London to become chief executive of the Royal College of Organists.

On Saturday, April 23 (International Organ Day), Mr Nicholas will visit eight churches across Norfolk and play a different 20-minute programme at each venue's organ.

Mr Nicholas will visit Wickhampton, Halvergate, Acle, Beighton, Freethorpe, Limpenhoe, Cantley and Reedham. He promises a "wide repertoire" and "some mystery items".

Mr Nicholas said: "I wanted to mark international organ day and help raise funds for the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge Hospice in Norwich.

"Since I'm using organs in the churches, a third recipient of funds raised should be the churches."

Mr Nicholas, also a trustee of the Young Organ Scholars' Trust, said he wants to help raise the instrument's profile, which is currently being learnt by two young people in the county with backing from the trust.

For more information, contact michael.nicholas38@btinternet.com.