Search

Advanced search

Michael Portillo discovers Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways for new BBC series

PUBLISHED: 14:32 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 08 October 2019

Michael Portillo pulled into Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake to film a segment for his new railway show Picture: GYBC

Michael Portillo pulled into Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake to film a segment for his new railway show Picture: GYBC

Archant

Broadcaster Michael Portillo rolled up his sleeves and got stuck into some gardening at Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways for his latest BBC railway show.

The former Conservative cabinet member, who has a passion for trains and colourful jackets, enjoyed a side-trip into social history when he dropped in at the attraction, conceived as job creation scheme in the 1920s.

He visited with a camera crew and filmed for the next series of BBC2's Great British Railway Journeys which sees him using a 1936 edition of Bradshaw's railway guide and focussing on the interwar period.

At the Waterways, Mr Portillo was welcomed by the council leader, Carl Smith, and chief executive, Sheila Oxtoby.

He interviewed Darren Barker, the council's principal conservation officer, about the history of the Waterways and the council's restoration project.

Great Yarmouth's newly restored Waterways and Boating Lake will feature in Michael Portillo's new series Great British Railway Journeys Picture: GYBCGreat Yarmouth's newly restored Waterways and Boating Lake will feature in Michael Portillo's new series Great British Railway Journeys Picture: GYBC

He also spoke with Harry Conway, who is employed as a horticultural apprentice through the restoration project, as well as gardening volunteer Clare Cooper - joining them for some gardening work before taking to the water and enjoying a ride himself.

You may also want to watch:

The attraction re-opened in August following a £2.7m restoration scheme

Since restoration started in June 2018, the project has seen the boating lake and Island Café refurbished, the Venetian bridges and thatched weather shelters restored, and volunteers working alongside the new Waterways gardeners to reinstate the original planting scheme, which was praised at the time by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Great Yarmouth's newly restored Waterways and Boating Lake will feature in Michael Portillo's new series Great British Railway Journeys Picture: GYBCGreat Yarmouth's newly restored Waterways and Boating Lake will feature in Michael Portillo's new series Great British Railway Journeys Picture: GYBC

Major conservation works have included repair of seven bridges, re-thatching of four historic structures, planting of 19,500 perennials, shrubs and trees, and positioning more than 500 tonnes of rock and stone.

In addition, the concrete-lined Boating Lake basin has been repaired and re-filled with 3,600 cubic metres of water via a dedicated borehole.

In August, the Boating Lake and Island Café came back in use for the first time in about a decade.

The series is expected to start airing on BBC 2 in the spring.

Most Read

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Looking back on magical memories at Great Yarmouth’s Marina Centre

Yarmouth marina centre xmas pool party 1986

Flood warnings remain in place across Norfolk and Waveney

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Driver crashed into traffic island on A47 after falling asleep at wheel

The roundabout on the A47 at the junction with William Adams Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture Google.

Most Read

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Looking back on magical memories at Great Yarmouth’s Marina Centre

Yarmouth marina centre xmas pool party 1986

Flood warnings remain in place across Norfolk and Waveney

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Driver crashed into traffic island on A47 after falling asleep at wheel

The roundabout on the A47 at the junction with William Adams Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture Google.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘It’s like a second home’ - see inside this couple’s Gorleston beach hut

Nick and Janet Philpot at their Gorleston beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s a big celebration’ - Best of Norfolk hospital celebrated at glitzy awards bash

Ward of the Year Acute Cardiac Unit James Paget University Hospital Awards Oct 2019 Photo: James Paget Univeristy Hospital Trust

Woman’s call for flooding fix after ‘torrent’ of water rushes into home

Amanda's partner outside their door attempting to stem the flow. Picture: Amanda Burke

Pushchair, clothes, and make-up among haul stolen from family home

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Roslyn Road which saw a pushchair among items taken Picture: Google Maps

Michael Portillo discovers Great Yarmouth’s Venetian Waterways for new BBC series

Michael Portillo pulled into Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake to film a segment for his new railway show Picture: GYBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists