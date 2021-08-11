Patrols ramped up around basketball court after neighbour complaints
People living near a basketball court in a seaside town say they are desperate for a solution to "anti-social" behaviour blighting the site.
People playing on the the multi-use games area (MUGA) in the Middlegate estate of Great Yarmouth have been accused of verbally abusing neighbours and vandalising the recreation area over the past few months.
"The kids can become quite abusive when they can't find their ball," Joquim Pinto, a resident of the estate, said.
Mr Pinto and his wife, Dawn, shared details of teenagers climbing on top of the nearby substation, playing loud music after 11pm and destroying another neighbour's fence.
There was also a net surrounding the MUGA, to help prevent balls from entering properties around the court, but users of the MUGA took them down.
"It's destruction and it's abuse," said Mr Pinto.
Sergeant Dan Smith, from Norfolk Police, said: “We have been aware of concerns in the Middlegate area and as a result, this has been a priority for the Safer Neighbourhood Team for the past three months.
"Officers have been carrying out extra patrols and making house-to-house enquiries to understand the issues and concerns of local people.
"We have also met with the borough council to see what environmental solutions can be found for the area, as well as working with youth outreach workers to engage with young people and encourage positive activities.”
A spokesperson from Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) said: “The council takes a strong stance against anti-social behaviour on our estates, initially through informal actions and by offering support to help change the problem behaviours of perpetrators, where their identity is known.
"Our priority is always to support individuals to change inappropriate behaviours and consider formal actions as a last resort.
"Where this isn’t possible and informal interventions have not worked, the council has been extremely successful in obtaining a number of anti-social behaviour injunctions and subsequent committal orders in recent months to protect local residents who have been negatively impacted by the behaviour of others.”
If anyone witnesses anti-social behaviour, they should contact Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s tenancy services team on 01493 846529.
If criminal incidents are witnessed, they should also be reported to Norfolk Police on 101.